Channel Your Inner Cary Grant with These Louche Smoking Jackets

Though we often tout the pleasure of puffing on a smooth cigar, smoking is not (and should not be) for everyone. But the smoking jacket is another thing entirely. The ultimate in gentlemen’s leisurewear, it can turn the most humdrum of evenings into a special occasion.

Dating back to a time when men changed their wardrobe when they got home, the modern-day smoking jacket has morphed from the long robe de chambre into a shorter mid-thigh jacket trimmed with velvet and quilted satin—perfect for that post-prandial retreat for a digestif. Dean Martin, Cary Grant, Fred Astaire, and Tom Ford all wore them well, and there’s nothing like a smoking jacket to nail that louche, devil-may-care look. Whether you partake or not, read on to discover our edit of the best smoking jackets to make lounging just a little more luxurious.

Derek Rose

Made with worsted wool to give the relaxing wearer a sense of warmth and comfort, Derek Rose’s Lincoln 11 style ($700) is a chic and understated update of the smoking jacket. The brand is known for its luxe loungewear, but thanks to this style’s navy herringbone, this jacket would look equally at home in a plush lounge chair as it would in a speakeasy-style bar.

Emma Willis

Soigné and full of dandy flair, this antique paisley smoking jacket ($1,180) is the perfect garment to wear in the library. Designed by beloved British brand Emma Willis, the ornate style features hand-rolled piping and is soft and warm to wear thanks to its plush wool fabric.

Henry Poole & Co.

With braids, velvet, and silk, this Henry Poole jacket ($5,000) epitomizes the classic smoking style. It is said that the Savile Row tailor was one of the first to produce the now iconic jacket, as the company had an order in 1860 for a “black Smoking Jacket in velvet,” which was believed to be the first time the phrase was used. Available by calling +44.20.7734.5985

Turnbull & Asser

The great British tailors at Turnbull & Asser are also masters of the smoking jacket and have seen an uptick of orders for the classic style from cigar aficionados and sartorially savvy loungers. With a slimmer silhouette and minimal detailing, the Burnell black velvet smoking jacket ($2,200) is sure to quickly become a cocktail party staple.