Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life

There is no question that Pierre Lagrange—the Belgian-born financier-turned-owner of Savile Row stalwart Huntsman & Sons—knows how to enjoy the finer things in life. A well-known collector of everything from vintage cars and motorcycles to Danish furniture and contemporary art, Lagrange’s knowledge of the auction world runs deep. And now he has put his magpie tendencies to good use and teamed up with Sotheby’s for the Huntsman: Curated by Pierre Lagrange online sale.

With lots open for bidding until June 1, the sale puts Lagrange’s good taste at your fingertips with its rich array of bespoke pieces from his personal collection and new works he commissioned specifically for the sale—all meant to bring his vision of the lush Huntsman world completely to life. A first of its kind for the 274-year-old auction house, the 86 lots (bids start at approximately $265 and run all the way up to $37,000) run the gamut from a Huntsman tweed-covered pool table and custom Reebok flexweave sneakers to a weeklong glamping experience in the brand’s tricked-out, fully operational Airstream RV.

Lagrange approached putting the collection together as if he were curating the rooms in his estate. For the lounge, he’s pulled a set of six one-of-a-kind dining chairs from Billy Cotton (upholstered in none other than Huntsman tweed), a wool and silk rug by Luke Irwin, and an 1870 Chateau Lafite Magnum from his personal cellar. For the garage, he’s commissioned a custom Harley Davidson Crossbone 1600cc complete with tweed saddlebags, a mahogany paddleboard with hand-painted tweed detailing by Fitzke boards, and putters outfitted in the iconic Gregory Peck tweed.

The selection also extends to the closet, as Lagrange has mined the tailor’s archives for pieces both modern—think a bold orange velvet smoking jacket worn by secret agent Eggsy in Kingsman: the Golden Circle (the film’s Kingsman tailoring shop is a thinly veiled stand-in for Huntsman)—and vintage—think 18-karat-gold cuff links designed by James de Givenchy, whose uncle, the famed Hubert de Givenchy, was a devoted Huntsman client. Other sartorial standouts include everything from a fiery red briefcase and matching pair of loafers from Foster and Son (sold separately) to rough-and-tumble cowboy boots lined with Huntsman cashmere and a hand-carved horn walking stick, complete with a brass cigar holder.

As he discusses in the Sotheby’s video below, Lagrange has carefully curated the sale to touch nearly every aspect of the Huntsman man’s life. That said, if you don’t find exactly what you are looking for here, nearly anything you can imagine can be custom-made on any day by the storied brand’s team of bespoke experts.