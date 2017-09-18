South Coast Plaza Celebrates 50 Years of Style with Exclusive Accessories from Ermenegildo Zegna, Bottega Veneta, and More

Since opening in 1967, Orange County’s South Coast Plaza has redefined how to shop for luxury goods. Helping to usher in the era of one-stop designer shopping, the Plaza was one of the first places to put everything from Ermenegildo Zegna’s sharply tailored suits to Hermès’ sumptuous leather goods to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s fine watches under one roof. Now, the Plaza is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and some of its biggest brands have put exclusive spins on their classic designs to honor the occasion in serious style.

The commemorative designs range from a plush down-filled vest ($2,295) from Brunello Cucinelli to sleek sepia-toned aviators ($550) from Porsche Design Studio. The most covetable of all, however, is a range of leather accessories in the Plaza’s signature electric blue: Berluti’s classic Un Jour briefcase ($31,000) has been rendered in eye-catching blue alligator, and Tod’s iconic Gommino driving moccasin ($675) is available exclusively in a vibrant azure suede. Both pieces are an easy way to punch up your go-to gray or black suit with an energetic flash of personal style.

For a more subdued homage to the Plaza, Bottega Veneta cast its ultra-functional document case in an inky denim blue ($4,600). The handmade portfolio’s eye-catching pebbled leather adds a stylish dose of texture to any outfit and ensures that the style stays scratch-free—no matter how many board meetings you bring it along to. Ermenegildo Zegna’s exclusive backpack ($3,100) features a similar focus on texture, using the house’s luxe Pelle Tessuta fabric (made by weaving together ultra-fine strips of nappa leather in place of yarn) to elevate the utilitarian design.

The exclusive, celebratory merchandise is currently available at the designers’ boutiques throughout South Coast Plaza, and—collectors, take note—quantities are extremely limited.