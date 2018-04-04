Car Lover Stefano Ricci Unveils his New Collection at Mugello Circuit

Stefano Ricci gathered an intimate group of friends and Italian press at Tuscany’s Mugello Circuit to unveil his fall 2018 collection. This was no ordinary fashion show. The Florentine native known for his well-appointed cashmere suits, handprinted silk neckties, and fur-trimmed jackets presented his latest looks alongside 20 of his prized vintage automobiles on the closed racetrack.

“This collection represents a new chapter for our brand,” says Ricci, who established the family-owned company in 1972 and currently has 60 stores in 25 countries. “The cars and raceway connect to today’s dynamic, fast-paced men, and we created clothing for their lifestyle.” At the daylong event—where guests rode at top speeds with professional drivers in contemporary Lamborghinis and Ferraris— models in Ricci’s new sportswear mingled with guests.

“This sportswear collection is fun, younger, and comfortable for today’s dynamic man, but it remains elegant,” says Ricci’s son Filippo, the company’s creative director (pictured here with his brother—and the brand’s CEO—Niccolo). Inspired by the stylish Ricci’s vintage cars, the new pieces include ultrasoft lambskin motorcycle jackets in slightly slimmer silhouettes; lightweight jackets in waterproof, technical silk material; and unlined cashmere blazers that are ideal for traveling. The expansive sportswear collection is the latest addition to Ricci’s ever-expanding empire, which includes tailored clothes, children’s clothes, home accessories, and a custom division that outfits yachts, private planes and residences.

The Ricci’s hosted the group to an intimate dinner at their nearby estate, Poggio ai Segugi, a vast property that serves as the family’s retreat and hunting lodge. The recently renovated main villa features eight suites (each one decorated with Ricci’s lavish fabrics, custom furniture and accessories) to host friends and clients from around the world. The expansive house is dominated by the Great Hall where dinner is served on Ricci-designed china, crystal and silver. A highlight of the main villa is its expansive basement level room designed to showcase several of Ricci’s prized automobiles. With the Mugello Circuit nearby, it’s easy to enjoy the cars and live the Ricci lifestyle.