It’s Time to Upgrade Your Battered Beanie for a Chic Winter Hat

Donning a cashmere beanie on snowy and below-freezing days is a part of getting dressed that not much thought goes into during the winter. More often than not, it’s one of the last things you shove on to protect yourself from the cold before running out of the house. Though historically a style statement, the hat today is a choice made based more on practicality than on style. To get yourself through the back half of the season, swap out your battered beanie for a chic felt hat that will help you look effortlessly put together while you whether the last of winter’s storms.

One of the best places to find a hat that will pair seamlessly with power-player workday staples like expertly cut suits and tailored coats is Borsalino. Known for producing finely-crafted felt fedoras and straw Panama hats, the Italian brand has spent 160 years dialing the art of hat making down to an exact science. Today, the milliner’s leather and silk-lined hats can take up to seven weeks to hand complete in Borsalino’s historic Alessandria factory.

To dip your toes into the realm of felt hats, try the classic Q.S. Beaver ($675) on for style. The fedora features the brand’s signature 2-inch brim—which will provide just enough protection from sun, wind, and rain without fear of it blowing away with the slightest breeze. This style’s combination of creamy beige felt (made of super soft and durable beaver, hare, and rabbit fur) and rich chocolate brown grosgrain hatband ensure that it will style easily with almost everything in your work wardrobe and will work with most complexions.

If you are looking to up the luxury factor, try the Anello Coccodrillo ($1,035). The inky black style features a similar shape to the Beaver, but is elevated by a sleek hatband that mixes Borsolino’s classic grosgrain ribbon with supple crocodile leather. Thanks to this small detail, the fedora will work well for both days spent out in the city and elegant nights out on the town. The small-brimmed Fantasia Fedora ($189) is similarly bold—making it ideal for those looking for the ultimate winter statement. The deep burgundy style features a bold printed wool hatband that will stand out nicely against a sea of black coats and basic grey beanies.