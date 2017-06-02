6 Must-Have Accessories for Your Next Urban Getaway

There’s nothing worse than arriving ill-equipped to explore a new city. Weather, terrain, and density all play a role in what you need to pack, but certain wardrobe staples are worth having on hand no matter the destination. Thankfully, brands like Dior Homme and Ralph Lauren have collections filled with apparel to keep you both comfortable and on-trend as you venture out into a new environment. While we could have crafted a list to fill your entire luggage set, we opted to pare things down to six of our key must-haves we simply cannot travel without.

Sunglasses

The right pair of sunnies go a long way—both in terms of style and function. Every pair of Vinylize (from $425) is handcrafted in Budapest using old vinyl records, ensuring the pattern of grooves in each pair is unique. In the case of the pair above, palladium-plated temples with five barrel spring hinges add a subtle touch of contrast to their unique frame design.

Sneakers

If exploring a new city is on the agenda, comfortable sneakers are a must. That said, you don’t need to concede defeat to gym-focused runners. Dior Homme’s new black canvas and white calfskin trainers ($570) are a subtle and stylish way to ensure you’ll be able to see all of the sights and sounds your destination offers without cursing your choice of footwear.

Swim Trunks

Even if you’re heading to a landlocked destination, it’s never a bad idea to have a pair of trunks handy. After a long day of exploring you may well wish to take advantage of your hotel’s indoor pool or Jacuzzi, after all. Villebrequin’s broad range of swim trunks comes in all sorts of patterns and colors to suit your individual taste, though we’re partial to this rorschach-esque turtle print ($250).

Lightweight Shell Jacket

Weather is inconsistent, now more than ever, so even when the forecast calls for warmth you’re best to have a backup plan. This Panel Jacket from Ralph Lauren’s RLX Golf line ($198) is designed for the golf green, though its softshell/stretch jersey construction make it a perfect fit for an active day of roaming no matter the destination.

Luggage

When getting away, having the appropriate luggage can make all the difference. Sure, a slick leather duffel bag is a solid choice, but it’s the sturdy and lightweight cordura construction of the Custom House International Kirkman Valise ($350) that wins us over at a practical level. It offers similar volume and access of a roll-aboard in a design that dances the line between duffel and oversized briefcase.

Camera

While not exactly a part of your attire (though true photo enthusiasts may disagree on that point), an elegantly designed digital camera still speaks volumes about its wearer. The latest version of the Leica M (from $4,450) is the world’s most compact full-frame digital camera on the market. And aside from being a class leader in image quality, it is hands-down one of the best looking cameras on the market right now.