This New Louis Vuitton Collection Lands Just in Time for Regatta Season

As part of their ongoing partnership with the America’s Cup regatta, Louis Vuitton has unveiled their latest menswear collection dedicated to the annual nautical pilgrimage. Running from May 26th through the end of June, the 35th annual regatta is to be held in Bermuda’s Great Sound, and after a cursory glance at LV’s new collection there’s no doubt the small island offered at least a faint inspiration for some of its beach-ready looks.

Breaking away from the more understated styles we saw in the 2016 America’s Cup collection, the new line has a particularly ‘80s charm to it that we cannot help but adore. Bold neon colorblocking and geometric prints are about, paired alongside shades of dark navy that have become synonymous with the nautical competition. The collection is once again quite broad, including everything from a subtle nautical-themed leather keyring ($330) through to chunky knitwear and weekender-ready duffel bags (from $1,750). What’s more, Louis Vuitton has also added a pair of America’s Cup themed watches to Tambour collection (from $4,350), which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. (louisvuitton.com)