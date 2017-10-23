Made-to-Measure, on Your Schedule

While online shopping boasts a myriad of advantages—near-endless options, 24-7 access, freedom from department-store masses—it rarely replicates the particular indulgence of commissioning a made-to-measure piece. The beauty of getting a made-to-measure shirt is a catch-22: Everyone wants one-on-one attention, personalized details, and a perfect fit, but making the journey into a store and dedicating time to being fit, sifting through fabric swatches, and communing with a tailor are things hard to find room for in your jam-packed schedule. And let’s be honest—for most modern male shoppers, efficiency and expediency will always win out over that kind of old-school pampering and hand-holding.

For those with a limited amount of free time but a desire for maximum style, three brands now offer made-to-measure shirts that can be ordered online anytime, anywhere. It’s the ideal marriage of craftsmanship and technology, combining the ease of online shopping with all the expertise of traditional tailoring.

Houston-based Hamilton Shirts has been in business since 1883, making it one of the oldest American shirtmakers still in existence—and all of this know-how is available via its online made-to-measure program. The process begins by determining your fit, either by you measuring yourself or choosing to have them ship you a selection of shirts to try on. From there, you can select any of their existing dress, sport, or Western shirt styles to be made in one of the brand’s 600 fabric options. Details like collar type, pockets, and monogramming can then be sorted to suit your exact style. Your completed shirt will then be delivered in 3 to 4 weeks (from $265).

A mecca of all-American style in Atlanta, Sid Mashburn’s eponymous boutique draws on his experience as a designer for J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Mashburn recently launched a made-to-measure service on his website with the hope of making the process as streamlined as possible. “We’ve worked very hard to make it easy and accessible,” he explains, “No matter your job or your crowd or your day-to-day, it’s cool to have your own shirt.” A video can guide you through taking your own measurements, or you can schedule a virtual fitting over Skype or FaceTime with one of the boutique’s in-house tailors. You are then set loose to wade through virtually endless design options; there are around 50 fabrics, five collars, three plackets, five pockets, and five cuffs to choose from. Shirts are then delivered within 3 to 4 weeks (from $140).

Though Gitman Vintage has roots going back to 1932, it wears its heritage lightly, and the brand’s cheeky riffs on traditional shirts are a favorite of street-style fanatics. Though it offers plenty of classic Oxford cloths in its made-to-measure program, Gitman Vintage is best known for eccentric prints like tropical pineapples and vintage ski postcards. After choosing a fabric, you can specify your collar from a variety of silhouettes, including a rounded “pub” and a very au courant band collar. Further options include short and long sleeves, full placket or popover, and monogramming. Everything is produced at the Gitman Brothers factory in Ashland, Pennsylvania, and is delivered within about 4 weeks (from $180).