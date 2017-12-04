Tom Ford Teams Up with Mr Porter to Make Finding Your New Wardrobe Workhorses a Cinch

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that will keep you looking sharp and stylish for seasons to come, the power of putting together a foundation of impeccably cut and crafted basics is undeniable. That said, finding these pieces can prove to be a serious challenge. When Tom

Ford weighs in with a capsule collection of his wardrobe must-haves, however, the task becomes significantly easier. Created exclusively for Mr Porter, the capsule collection—the first that the brand has ever done—is made up of six of Tom Ford’s most iconic designs, each of which has been rendered in specifically chosen-colors and fabrics that mirror the items Ford keeps stocked in his own closet. The collection ranges from refined to rugged, with stand-out pieces including a sumptuous emerald green velvet tuxedo jacket ($3,650) and a western-inspired suede field jacket ($7,960) that strike just the right balance between trendy and classic.

Released in time to celebrate Tom Ford’s 10th anniversary, the collection also features the pieces that have come to form the core of brand’s sartorial DNA. The impossibly flattering slim-cut Shelton suit ($5,070) has been rendered in a luxe grain de poudre wool and Ford has given the classic white poplin shirt ($610) a subtly sexy twist thanks to a barely there gold bar designed to keep the structured collar in place.

The collection, which was launched on MrPorter earlier this fall, is rounded out by a sleek pair of chocolate brown leather boots ($1,790) that have been hand-polished and designed to pair seamlessly with everything from suits to jeans and a snuggly shawl-collared cashmere cardigan ($2,390).