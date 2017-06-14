Turnbull & Asser Launches a James Bond-Approved Swimwear Capsule Collection

Known for its bespoke shirting, suits, and ties, the 132 year-old Turnbull & Asser is venturing into swimwear. Founded in 1885, the London-based clothier has earned a royal warrant for its tailored pieces and has outfitted James Bond for the last 50 years. The new capsule collection will be the brand’s first-ever swimwear launch.

Bought by entrepreneur Ali Fayed in 1986, the Turnbull & Asser brand has quietly expanded on its heritage offerings over the years, introducing modern updates to the fit of its shirts and suits designed to make them appeal to a younger clientele. Since then, Fayed’s son James has largely been responsible for paving the way for the future of the company, organizing collaborations with other stylish British-made brands like luxury travel suitcase manufacturer Globe Trotter. The label’s first-ever head of design, Dean Gomilsek-Cole, was appointed by James Fayed in 2013 and has been responsible for introducing new luxury performance textiles, paving the way for this season’s swimwear capsule collection.

The new range features expertly tailored swim shorts in four patterns based on the brand’s classic jacquard ties ($245 each). The trunks are made from a high-performance, quick-drying polyamide in a soft cotton-blend, and feature a built-in breathable mesh lining as well as back and side pockets, ensuring that they will stay comfortable as all day. A quantum of solace has never looked so good.