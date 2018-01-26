3 Lightweight Weatherproof Coats Every Man Should Have in His Wardrobe

Though you’ll probably need to crack out your heaviest parka at least a few more times this year (our favorite is from Parisian designer Yves Salomon), now is the time to start thinking about transitioning your wardrobe into—albeit slightly—warmer weather. For the perfect piece to take you from winter to spring, look for a coat that is lightweight but still outstandingly weatherproof and warm. In recent seasons, luxury houses have been taking a page out of the books of performance-wear brands, using technical fabrics to create fashion-forward coats and jackets that pack a surprisingly practical punch. So whether you’re looking for a sleek, workday-ready coat or a jacket you’ll want to wear all weekend, keep these three styles in mind as you get ready for spring.

The 108-year-old Italian brand is no stranger to blending form and function. Its innovative wrinkle-resistant shirts and suits consistently make the cut of our wardrobe must-haves—and this sleek camel trench coat ($2,595) is no different. The tailored style is made of a thick cotton that’s been coated in a water-repellent finish, ensuring it can withstand any nasty weather coming your way. Style it buttoned up over a wool suit, turtleneck, and plush cashmere scarf to stay warm, and come spring, wear it belted to add a tailored touch to both workday and weekend outfits.

Herno

Another Italian brand known for its innovative use of technical materials, Herno is a good place to start when looking for a weatherproof coat no matter the season. This parka ($870) from the brand’s Laminar collection—a collaboration with the experts at Gore-Tex—is sure to be one you reach for on days you need serious protection from the elements. Its slim cut keeps the warm down puffer shape from becoming overly bulky and makes it easy to pack down nicely—ensuring it will easily become a favorite both at home and as you jet around the globe. Available at Herno’s Greene Street boutique in New York City and by calling 212.226.1432

With roots in designing gear meant to withstand the dust, grease, and acid encountered by early motorcycle riders on the race course, it should come as no surprise that the experts at Belstaff know how to make a weatherproof coat. This twist on the brand’s iconic Roadmaster jacket ($775) was done in collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Sophnet—updating the iconic English field jacket with an abstract black and electric blue camo. With its relaxed shape and slim fit, the water-resistant jacket is an easy way to add a bit of visual interest into off-duty looks and will keep you warm and dry if you encounter any showers during your weekend.