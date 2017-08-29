Trend Watch: 3 Western-Inspired Looks Ideal for Fall

The accoutrements of the Wild West—worn-in leather, silver-tipped boots, and calico-style prints—have captured the imagination of designers from New York to Belgium this season, leading to a resurgence in Americana style. And while it’s not always easy for city slickers to work cowboy hats and rough-riding boots into their wardrobes, designers like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Dries Van Noten have put a decidedly work-wear twist on each classically Western piece.

Ralph Lauren’s fall runway show brimmed with references to the Wild West—from over-the-top fringed tuxedos to comparatively subtle accessories like burnished silver belt buckles and Western-inspired boots. For a supremely wearable version of the trend, try out the brand’s blanket coats and jackets. The black-and-white wool version shown here ($4,995) is a cozy way to add a serious statement to pared-back outfits, making it an easy alternative to your go-to bomber.

While its print—which is reminiscent of Pendleton blankets—is certainty trend-led, the style’s classic shape and subdued color palette ensures it will be something you reach for again and again.

For another take on the Western-inspired statement coat, try this leather style from Dries Van Noten (price upon request). Prints inspired by desert flora and the calico fabrics worn by homesteaders heading west were woven throughout the Belgian designer’s fall runway show, adding playful twists to classic button-down shirts and rough-and-tumble leather. The floral print on this long-line leather coat is subtle enough to pair with your go-to office outfits but can also be played up by styling it with other Western-inspired touches, like a studded denim shirt.

With his debut collection for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Raf Simons offered a decidedly modern twist on the brand’s iconic Americana aesthetic. Western staples like cowboy boots and thick leather trousers were rendered in punchy pop-art colors and tempered by ultra-clean lines and expert tailoring, making for a surprisingly wearable take on the trend.

Though wearing head-to-toe leather may not be the most practical for city slickers, the leather jean shirt ($2,495), sharply cut overcoat ($2,150), and slick silver-toed boots ($1,395) shown here are an easy way to translate the trend for the office.