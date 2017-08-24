Thomas Pink Explains Why Every Man Should Have a Fresh Button-Down This Season

Although it’s tempting to stock your closet with only trend-led pieces when a new season rolls around, having a well-curated collection of fresh basics is key to ensuring your wardrobe maintains a strong sense of put-together personal style. No one knows this better than the shirt makers at Thomas Pink; the U.K.-based brand has set out to honor the wardrobe staple with the launch of its fall collection of shirts.

Known for impeccably tailored and classically designed shirts, Thomas Pink is not one to play into passing trends; instead, the designer emphasizes craftsmanship and quality at every turn. This season, the brand is highlighting this philosophy with a new Shirts Matter digital program that aims to celebrate the craftsmen and women who hand-make the much-loved 1984, Imperial, and Made-to-Measure shirts in a small workshop in Londonderry, Ireland. The 50 artisans employed by Thomas Pink in Londonderry have over 1,000 years of combined tailoring and pattern-cutting experience, ensuring that each shirt they produce is exactingly crafted and fits perfectly.

The details that these artisans obsess over—like the flatness of each stitch, the hand-trimmed buttonholes, and the setting of each sleeve—are often indecipherable to the untrained eye yet can speak volumes about the wearer. To decipher just what your shirt says about you, Thomas Pink tapped Joe Navarro, an ex-FBI agent who helped found the bureau’s Behavioral Analysis Program, to help explain how these tiny details affect others’ perceptions of you.

In a video titled “What Your Shirt Says About You,” Navarro puts his nearly 40 years of experience decoding body language to work, explaining how both what you wear and how you wear it can send messages of confidence, power, and empathy to those around you. When it comes to shirts, Navarro explains that a “beautiful shirt alone [can communicate] something positive, and can reassure onlookers of your competence.” It’s something worth considering next time you get dressed.