Wixson Paris Is Giving Your Lazy Weekend Wardrobe a Seriously Luxe Upgrade

At a time when “luxury” is used to describe everything from laundry detergent to cotton balls, the word’s meaning has become quite diluted and means something somewhat different, whether you’re talking about clothing, destinations, automobiles, or home furnishings. At its core, though, we can all agree that it alludes to great comfort and elegance. And in that sense—cozy and beautiful beyond common necessity—the new lounge- and underwear brand Wixson Paris is the very epitome of the term.

After all, what could be more decadent than swapping the most basic of basics—boxers, briefs, and all of those underpinnings that are rarely seen by anyone beyond yourself and your significant other—for exquisitely crafted analogs in the finest materials? Certainly, no one needs silk and Sea Island cotton underpants or vicuña and cashmere T-shirts . . . but don’t they sound divine?

Sasha Wixson, the brand’s founder and creative director, began her career as an archaeologist, so she has a keen eye for the subtlest details and a studied appreciation for timeless design. Wixson’s entire range rivals the ranks of more established brands like Derek Rose, featuring the most rarefied materials (think Calais lace, Peruvian vicuña, and French silk) and assembled by generations-old manufacturers throughout Europe. While sophisticated lingerie has typically been reserved for women—and most attempts at men’s lingerie skew toward gaudy or downright undesirable—Wixson Paris gives guys’ undergarments an equally luxe treatment, rendering them in supple silk and fine cotton (from $200). In addition to the aforementioned underwear are soft micromodal undershirts, Austrian Tencel long johns, Italian cashmere sweatpants ($1,180), Vicuña robes ($12,000), and various other understatedly chic options to kick your lazy weekend wardrobe up a luxurious notch.

While you might not think your underwear drawer is in need of an upgrade, Wixson makes a case for being as discerning with your undergarments and loungewear as you are in every other corner of your wardrobe.