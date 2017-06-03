5 New Men’s Sneakers to get You Ready for Summer

As we march into summer, sneakers continue to lead the charge on the men’s footwear front. Pulling double duty as both casual business attire and weekend warriors for afternoons spent on the patio or behind the grill, sneakers continue to propagate in menswear lines from Santoni, Hermès, and countless others. While we recently covered a few pairs for fans of understated attire, we went broad-spectrum this time around, listing a broad range of styles to suit any taste and wardrobe.

Santoni

Crafted from soft raw-edge calfskin, Santoni offers a new take on the classic striped sneaker this season available in red, orange, blue, and black. The stripe on the newest version of the Clean Icon ($565) has undergone only a slight position shift, but the shoe is still just different enough to grab attention without seeming outlandish or over-the-top. The new style will be available exclusively through the Madison Avenue boutique in Manhattan, with similar styles available online.

Berluti

The new Matteo sneaker ($1,250) is yet another example of Berluti’s ability to meld traditional technique with modern casual style. Its simple design is a nod to the classic skate shoe, and it is available in navy, brown, and a host of other custom leather patinas upon request.

Hermès

Those looking for a bit of off-beat color will surely love this year’s take on the Hermès Kick slip-on ($770). A vibrant bleu pétrole (it’s finished in blue, of course, for us non-Parisians) in matte leather contrasts with broad white piping and rubber soles, making them a key candidate for summer days spent along the Mediterranean or any other favored seaside destination.

Bruno Magli

Opting for a more athletic approach, the Dado Woven sneaker ($375) is by no means shy on quality or execution. Combining both woven and smooth leather on a dual-density rubber outsole, the slip-on runner is comfortable enough to handle a full day on your feet no matter the occasion—and keep you looking sharp in the process.

Lavati

High tops from this New York–based upstart have been garnering much praise lately, having been spotted on several celebrity style icons including David Beckham and Kevin Hart. Hand-crafted in Italy, Lavati uses an inverted stitching technique to offer a clean, seamless look to its Havana Court-Top sneaker ($525). The suede Havana seen here is perfect for the dog days of summer, though the Navy version in leather will also be a contender as we creep closer to fall.