Ermenegildo Zegna Goes Pop-Art with Latest Tiziano Rainbow Sneaker

Expanding on the Tiziano sneaker collection launched during Ermenegildo Zegna’s winter runway show, the brand unveiled five new colorways earlier this month, cleverly dubbing them the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Tiziano Rainbow sneaker. With the rising popularity of monochromatic attire, the new release may be the ideal complement to your wardrobe—so long as blue, orange, yellow, bordeaux, or steel gray are part of your regular rotation.

In a market heavily saturated with bold and outlandish styles, the Tiziano Rainbow sneaker provides a tasteful balance of color and personality in a minimalist and architectural silhouette. Constructed of soft calfskin leather and lightweight rubber soles and featuring hand-finished stitching details, the new sneakers are an interesting cross-section of artisanal craft and modern couture.

While currently only available via the Zegna Milano Montenapoleone boutique in Italy, stateside customers are in luck. The Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Tiziano Rainbow sneaker is expected to make an appearance in Zegna boutiques worldwide as well as via the brand’s online shop as of November 30, 2017.