Huntsman to Release Suit Using Innovative Reebox Flexweave Tech Fabric

When we saw Adidas and Henry Poole team up this past August, we thought we’d seen the ultimate in sneaker and suiting collaborations, but little did we know things were about to get much more interesting. Huntsman—Saville Row’s other legendary staple—is teaming up with Reebok. But rather than applying suiting fabric to a sneaker, the duo is coming at things a little differently.

Come February 2018, Huntsman will be presenting a bespoke suit to New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks made from Reebok’s unique Flexweave material. The versatile new textile that can be produced using an unlimited array of fabrics, and it’s the unique open weave combined with the varying thickness of warp and weft yarns that makes the material especially interesting to Head Cutter and Creative Director, Campbell Carey.

“The perfect suit is a fusion between fit, comfort and style—working with Flexweave to hit each of these essentials is an experiment we relish,” says Carey, and lately this statement couldn’t be more accurate. As this modern suiting revolution continues we expect to see more of these clever exercises in rethinking conventional tailoring, especially so long as the giants of the footwear world remain eager to play along.