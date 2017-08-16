Billy Reid Collaboration Brings Luxe ‘Made in America’ Twist to the Classic Sneaker

The fashion industry is reaching a saturation point when it comes to collaborations these days, though this latest release from American fashion designer Billy Reid and apparel-maker K-Swiss instantly piqued our interest. The Alabama-based fashion designer grew up wearing the classic K-Swiss tennis sneaker, and since 2011 he has partnered with the brand on special limited-edition releases that are an evolution of classic K-Swiss silhouettes.

Much like their past collaborations, these new sneakers are entirely made in the U.S. in Batavia, New York, by P.W. Minor—America’s second oldest shoe and boot manufacturer. The family-owned shoemaker, still deeply rooted in tradition, added hand-sewn touches to the sneaker design. The selection of four distressed suede and leather colorways give the new release a particularly vintage aesthetic.

As a finishing touch—and a nod to the handcrafted effort that goes into each pair of sneakers—a P.W. Minor factory employee handwrites the Billy Reid x K-Swiss logo on the insole of every shoe before it leaves the factory. Priced at $265, the new Billy Reid for K-Swiss sneakers are available exclusively through Billy Reid stores and via billyreid.com as of late last month.