Bespoke List: 9 Bespoke Leather Goods Makers that Go Way Beyond Your Standard Trunk

Creating an automobile, timepiece travel experience, or wardrobe tailored specifically to your tastes requires professionals of uncommon skill. It also demands an investment of time on your part. To simply your search for the personal touch, we’ve assembled a directory of select purveyors who have mastered the art of the custom-made—this article is a part of the 2017 Robb Report Bespoke List.

Moynat

I want to show clients that a trunk doesn’t have to be a little rectangular box,” says Ramesh Nair, who, as the creative director for Moynat, facilitates custom orders to satisfy any desire or need.

While collaborating with international clients, Nair strives to follow the creative codes established by the brand’s founder, Pauline Moynat. In 1849, she began creating custom curved trunks out of pioneering materials like watertight latex-coated canvas (for which she owned the patent) to fit snugly atop the era’s slickest carriages.

Moynat’s small team of skillful artisans creates the bespoke orders in the company’s French workshop, where wooden frames are individually built, leather is tanned to the client’s exact specifications, and even minute details like hinges and latches are created from scratch. As a result, some commissions can take up to a year to be delivered; but personalized items—like an artist’s trunk housing a collapsible easel or a fully functional, portable kitchen range—are worth the wait.

Louis Vuitton

Whether built to house an iPad, camera equipment, or a violin, each of Louis Vuitton’s bespoke trunks is handcrafted in the house’s 158-year-old Asnières atelier outside of Paris, now run by fifth-generation family member Patrick-Louis Vuitton.

Goyard

From finely tuned rolling trunks to an everyday carryall crafted to fit your specific needs, each Goyard bespoke commission is made entirely by a single artisan in the brand’s workshop in the South of France.

Rapport London

Known for making watch and jewelry travel cases and accessories, Rapport London can also custom craft a grand trunk out of rare wood and fine Italian leather—all designed to display and protect your personal collection in style.

Hermès

The artisans at the historic Hermès workshop in Paris are happy to construct anything for you but a basic bag. From a whimsical holder for an apple and paring knife to boxing gloves and private jet interiors, Hermès will render anything you can imagine in the house’s fine leathers.

Troubadour

For a weekend bag handcrafted to suit your packing style, tap the experts at London-based Troubadour Goods—a young brand founded by two ex-bankers looking for the perfect grab-and-go holdall.

Ephtée

Classically designed and completely handmade by a team of just three artisans in Bordeaux, Ephtée’s large trunks house everything from a traveling wardrobe to a Baccarat chandelier, or a collapsible full-size writing desk.

Frank Clegg

Although Frank Clegg specializes in small leather goods like briefcases and carry-on bags, the artisans at the brand’s workshop in Fall River, Mass., are happy to create styles of any size in custom-tanned leather with individually designed pockets and cast hardware.

Globe-Trotter

Known for compact trunks and luggage in candy-​colored leather, Globe-​Trotter has a team of artisans in its Hertfordshire, England, factory that don’t shy away from exuberant commissions—think custom-​printed lining and extra compartments for shoes or cameras.