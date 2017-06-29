Upgrade Your Wardrobe Basics With These 10 Ultra-Luxe Pairs of Chinos

Freshen up your go-to summer trousers with styles from Isaia, Ralph Lauren, and more.

By on June 29, 2017
ISAIA chino pants green and cream colored

Although they are an absolute staple in most wardrobes, buying a new pair of chinos is—admittedly—not the most exhilarating shopping trip in the world. That said, brands big and small, from giants like Ralph Lauren to under-the-radar PT01, have introduced sharp new versions of the stand-by piece this season. Keep reading to discover chinos in updated fits and colors that will keep your go-to summer trousers feeling fresh.

