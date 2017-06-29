Upgrade Your Wardrobe Basics With These 10 Ultra-Luxe Pairs of Chinos

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Although they are an absolute staple in most wardrobes, buying a new pair of chinos is—admittedly—not the most exhilarating shopping trip in the world. That said, brands big and small, from giants like Ralph Lauren to under-the-radar PT01, have introduced sharp new versions of the stand-by piece this season. Keep reading to discover chinos in updated fits and colors that will keep your go-to summer trousers feeling fresh.