5 Elegant Shoes to Slip on This Season
From creamy white loafers to easy espadrilles, consider your spring shoe collection sorted.
When it comes to dressing for a new season, it is often easiest to start from the ground up. And this spring, if you’re not rocking a pair of candy-colored sneakers, chances are you’ll be slipping into something elegantly neutral. The following five styles run the gamut from deep navy blue to creamy white—ensuring all will be endlessly wearable additions to your workday and weekend wardrobe.