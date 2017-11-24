5 Statement-Making Evening Slippers Perfect for Holiday Party Season

Though swapping out your precisely tailored black tuxedo for a bolder style can feel like taking a sartorial leap of faith, switching up your footwear of choice for evenings out is a much easier—and often equally impactful—change to make. This season, give your tried-and-true dress shoes a rest, and slip into a pair of evening slippers kitted out with luxe details. The style often features eye-catching embellishments and flashy patterns, but don’t be alarmed—the following five styles from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Gucci are as easy to wear as your go-to pair of loafers.