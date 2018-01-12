6 Fresh Streetwear-Inspired Sneakers for Almost Any Occasion

Sneakers have long been the statement-making piece of choice for men’s fashion’s most influential brands and tastemakers. And with their recent rise as an acceptable footwear choice for almost all occasions (although we do still suggest you lace up a sleek pair of oxfords or slip on a pair of smoking slippers for a black-tie evening), the utilitarian shoe has more fashion cred than ever. Now, top designers are taking a cue from the shoe’s roots in both hip-hop and skate culture—a cross-pollination of which has been catapulted into one of the industry’s biggest trends in recent seasons—debuting streetwear-inspired kicks sure to punch up any outfit. Here are six of our favorite styles of the season.