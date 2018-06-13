Five Fresh Sandals to Slip on this Summer

It’s no secret that sandals are not always the easiest shoe to pull off. Many are only appropriate for the most dressed-down of days (read: shuffling between the pool and the bar while on a laid-back getaway), and don’t slot easily into the rest of your breezy summer wardrobe. But the days of the single-purpose sandal may be coming to an end. This season, an unexpected crop of designers has perfected the ancient shoe—elevating classic shapes with details that feel fashion forward, without going too far over the top. Read on to discover five of the best summer styles, all of which will take you from the beach to the city in a cinch.