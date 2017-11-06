Chalet Ready: Where to Find the Perfect Boots for Après Ski
Chalet-Ready: Keep your shoe game on point when you head from the hill to the lodge.
view slideshow
Whether fresh off the hill or simply waiting the day out in the chalet by the fireplace, the right boots are a key component of the après-ski attire. Though many have fallen for the chunky, retro vibe of the Quebec-based Sorel Caribou boots, there are ample options for those looking for a mildly more polished look. In this list, we take a look at a few of our favorites from Prada, Valentino, and others.