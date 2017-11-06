Chalet Ready: Where to Find the Perfect Boots for Après Ski

Whether fresh off the hill or simply waiting the day out in the chalet by the fireplace, the right boots are a key component of the après-ski attire. Though many have fallen for the chunky, retro vibe of the Quebec-based Sorel Caribou boots, there are ample options for those looking for a mildly more polished look. In this list, we take a look at a few of our favorites from Prada, Valentino, and others.