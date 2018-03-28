Colorful Sneakers to Slip on for Spring

There is no question that a fresh pair of sneakers is an essential in the modern man’s wardrobe. And while we often tout the versatility of a crisp pair of white trainers—they add a laid-back, devil-may-care attitude to buttoned-up suits and perfectly punctuate casual outfits—this season, go for a pair that packs a bit more of a saturated punch. The following five styles from designers like Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin run the gamut from subtle to rainbow-bright, so even the most monochrome of dressers can find a way to inject color into their spring wardrobes.