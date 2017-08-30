Rugged Refined: 6 Dressy Hiker Boots for Fall
Dressing chic with a rugged twist just got easier.
A designer hiking boot is nothing new, having long been propagated by brands like Prada and Moncler throughout the years. That said, a new breed of hiker has arrived—one that’s more polished and presentable, not to mention capable of being paired with your office attire. Several of our favorite brands have been playing around with this category recently, but here are some of our top picks.