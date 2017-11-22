The Shake-Up: 7 Chelsea Boots That Skew from the Norm

We look at new and interesting twists on the classic boot style.

By on November 21, 2017
view slideshow
R.M. Williams Chinchilla Burnished-Leather Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots have been a menswear staple for ages—though much like other trends, their execution continues to evolve. Many brands still offer the traditional fare (as they should), but others are giving the 1850s classic a bit of a face-lift to suit current trends. Here are seven of our latest favorites, offering a unique spin on the style that is sure to find fans in those with both casual and formal leanings.

 

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Footwear