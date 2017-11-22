The Shake-Up: 7 Chelsea Boots That Skew from the Norm
We look at new and interesting twists on the classic boot style.
Chelsea boots have been a menswear staple for ages—though much like other trends, their execution continues to evolve. Many brands still offer the traditional fare (as they should), but others are giving the 1850s classic a bit of a face-lift to suit current trends. Here are seven of our latest favorites, offering a unique spin on the style that is sure to find fans in those with both casual and formal leanings.