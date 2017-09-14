Team Effort: 3 Sneaker Collaborations You Cannot Miss

As we head into the final quarter of 2017, the waves of fashion collaborations show no sign of relenting, especially in the luxury sneaker world. Most recently, we saw Henry Poole team up with Adidas on a pair of limited-edition releases that didn’t last a day before selling out, proving that even Savile Row tailors are catching wind of the trend. Given the rise of sneakers being paired with suiting and other formal attire, we can’t be entirely surprised.

What’s become most noticeable in recent months is the depth and breadth of the industry brands that have been throwing their hats in the ring. As you’ll see from our selections below, this is no longer a game reserved for the big guns of menswear.

Tomas Maier x Puma

Known for being the comfortable, casual offshoot of Mr. Maier’s creations at the helm of Bottega Veneta, the crossover between Tomas Maier and Puma on this limited-edition Roma 1968 sneaker ($150) is a smart—and affordable—match. The palm-tree-embossed take on Puma’s classic silhouette will be produced in a limited run of only 200 pairs, slated to go on sale this Saturday, September 16.

Billy Reid x K-Swiss

The Alabama-based fashion designer grew up wearing the classic K-Swiss tennis sneaker, and since 2011, he has partnered with the brand on special limited-edition releases that are an evolution of classic K-Swiss silhouettes. Much like their past collaborations, these new sneakers are entirely made in the U.S. in Batavia, New York, by P.W. Minor—America’s second-oldest shoe and boot manufacturer. The family-owned shoemaker, still deeply rooted in

tradition, added hand-sewn touches to the sneaker design. The selection of four distressed suede and leather colorways give the new release a particularly vintage aesthetic.

Santoni x AMG

Browse the lifestyle section of any luxury automaker and you’re destined to find an assortment of overtly pedestrian footwear covered in motor branding. Santoni and Mercedes-Benz’s performance division AMG saw a hole in the market roughly 6 years ago and haven’t turned back since. Their offerings include footwear, luggage, and leather goods designed to be paired with the AMG GT, G 63, and A 45.