Why Wolf & Shepherd’s Wear-Everywhere Shoes Need to Be on Your Style Radar

A radical rethinking of the classic dress shoe, Wolf & Shepherd’s sleek lace-ups, stylish boots, and easy loafers are designed with the nonstop demands of modern life in mind. Born out of founder Justin Schneider’s 2015 experiment—where he glued the foam heel of his favorite running shoes to the sole of a worn-out pair of dress shoes—each style is an expert blend of form and function. The shoes feature plush, athletics-inspired soles designed to keep you comfortable all day—no matter how may meetings you have to rush between or connecting flights you need to sprint to catch.

A former Notre Dame decathlete, Schneider cut his teeth designing athletic shoes for Adidas and New Balance before launching Wolf & Shepherd’s lineup of wear-everywhere shoes. Putting this athletics background to good use, Schneider worked with the brand’s Portuguese artisans to uncover a way to writ the layers of supportive materials found in your favorite pair of running shoes—think memory foam and carbon fiber—enabling small into sleek soles that complement their Italian leather uppers perfectly.

The resulting designs are every bit as comfortable as the sneakers you pair with your favorite suits on casual days at the office. Even for discerning eyes, it is hard to detect any visual difference between styles like the inky-blue Gambit double-monk straps or fresh Senna Honey wingtips (both $365) and the exceedingly stiff pairs you are used to wearing. For fall, we are particularly partial to the brand’s sleek Chelsea boots ($425) or rugged lace-up Breakaway boots ($395) as easy ways to toughen up your work wardrobe.