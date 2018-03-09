Slideshows
Don’t Miss Your Chance to See Lauren Adriana’s Sculptural Jewelry in New York
The London-based designer’s colorful gem creations arrive at Phillips for a special selling exhibition.
Toni and Chloë Goutal Make Wearable Antiques
This mother-daughter design duo creates distinctive jewelry using antique tiaras and brooches.
Must-See Gems at TEFAF
We call out the best contemporary and antique jewels from this month’s world-renowned art fair.
Diamond Expert Talks Top Jewelry Trends for the Oscars
Forevermark’s resident diamond expert Kristen Trustey tells us what to look for on the red carpet this Sunday.
Wagner Eleuteri on 3 Jewelry Designers You Should Start Collecting
The third-generation jewelry specialist expounds on the pieces that will endure.
Hisano Shepherd’s Pearl Jewelry Will Surprise You
The L.A.-based designer’s take on pearls is totally fresh.
Expert Tips on Today’s Hottest Vintage Jewelry
Siblings Carrie and Matthew Imberman from New York’s Kentshire Galleries talk jewelry firsts, favorites, and more.
Stunning Art Jewelry by Picasso and Calder Go to Dubai
Works from Picasso and Calder are among the designs at Custot Gallery’s new exhibit.
Jewelry Designer Nina Runsdorf’s Favorite Finds from the Tucson Gem Show
Well-known tastemaker Nina Runsdorf shares her highlights from this year’s big fair.
