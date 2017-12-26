10 of Our Favorite Diamond Stories from 2017

Whether we’re talking about record-breaking roughs at auction or the star players in an ultra-radiant piece of jewelry, diamonds of all kinds continue to captivate serious collectors and devoted gem-lovers alike. Our favorite diamond-related articles from this year touched on a range of topics—among them jaw-dropping auction offerings, entrancing color variations, important new collections, tips on how to invest more wisely, and more.

Here, we highlight 10 different stories from this past year that reveal the diamond’s dynamic (and enduring) appeal.

Serious Investors Turn to Diamonds and Gems

Are diamonds a solid investment? We talked to experts to let them weigh in. For all the details, read “Why Diamonds and Gems Are Catching the Eye of Serious Investors.”

Massive 709-Carat Diamond Sells for $6.5 Million

In this recent article, you can see how this diamond’s discovery—one of the largest ever unearthed—will benefit the people of Sierra Leone.

Everything You Need to Know About Green Diamonds

This month, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County unveiled Green Diamonds: Natural Radiance, a special exhibition that spotlights 60 of the planet’s most incredible loose and mounted green diamonds. We wrote about this event and explained why a gem expert calls green diamonds “the most temperamental.”

Radiant Rocks: 10 Gems You Need to Know Right Now

Red diamonds, pink diamonds, yellow diamonds—where do they all come from? In this popular slideshow, we explain the world of gems from pink diamonds to Paraiba tourmalines.

Extremely Rare Red Diamond Heads to Auction

This 2.11-carat fancy red Argyle Everglow diamond is easily the most remarkable red diamond ever discovered. In this article, find out why it’s so unique.

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard of: Gray Diamonds

The gray diamond’s unique color makes for some extraordinary jewelry. Find out why in this roundup of diamonds that are far from the well-trodden path.

118-Carat Diamond

We deliver the stats on the single-largest oval D-flawless diamond on earth.

Harry Winston Legacy Diamond Collection

In “Harry Winston’s New Record-Breaking Diamond Collection,” we dive deep into the stones created by the man known as the King of Diamonds.

Sotheby’s to Auction the World’s Largest Pink Diamond

Check out this article for everything you need to know about the legendary Raj Pink.

Graff Acquires Jaw-Dropping 373.72-Carat Diamond

Discovered in Botswana’s Karowe mine, this stone was cleaved from the famous Lesedi la Rona stone, a 1,109-carat diamond that made headlines last year when it failed to sell at a Sotheby’s auction because the $61 million didn’t meet the reserve price. We have all the details on this diamond.