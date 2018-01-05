Top 3 Jewelry Trends You’ll Want in 2018

The New Year is here, and with it comes a fresh set of jewelry trends. To prepare you for the months ahead, we asked a style-savvy accessories expert—Roopal Patel, Senior Vice President and Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue – for her input. Consequently, Roopal shares her top three jewelry trends and highlights key pieces that encompass each look. Cheers to 2018—your most stylish year yet.

Pearl Details

“Pearls are making a comeback!” says Patel. “Designers found unique ways to reinterpret this classic into a new and improved staple that should be incorporated into every wardrobe this spring. We saw abstract-shaped pearls along with hoop earrings and chokers encrusted with pearls … all are very unconventional, which I absolutely love!”

To sport this modern look, Patel suggests Sarah Hendler’s chic 18-karat yellow gold and Shirley White Pearl Single Spear Drop earrings. ($2,625; saksfifthavenue.com)

Statement Earrings

“Statement earrings, such as long drops and mismatched pairings, are key investment pieces this spring. Hoops, especially, have been a go-to-statement piece for years; however, this spring, they are being seen in a new light. New shapes, colors and embellishment give them that cool appeal … they are the perfect highlight to most looks.”

Patel likes these vibrant 18-karat rose gold Hueb hoop earrings ($10,820) with pink sapphires and diamonds—they are unexpected, fresh, and will available at Saks starting in February.

In the Clear

“Transparency doesn’t stop at shoes and handbags—jewelry is catching on to the trend with rock crystals and diamonds too. Brands, such as Amsterdam Sauer and David Webb, showed great see-through options, clearly making the pieces a must-have for spring.” Patel also points to Nikos Koulis, as a key creator when it comes to the crystal clear look.

Shown here is a David Webb’s icy cool 18-karat white gold and platinum White Night cuff with sugarloaf cabochon and carved rock crystal and diamonds ($38,000). Available at Saks in February.