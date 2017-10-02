3 Gorgeous Jewelry Collections Introduced at Paris Fashion Week

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, we call out three jewelry designers who really shined in the City of Light.

This year, Fashion Week coincides with Messika’s 10th anniversary, prompting the Parisian brand to introduce an expansion of its signature Move collection. This time around, founder Valérie Messika has allowed several of her chic designs to be reinterpreted with input from spokesmodel Gigi Hadid. Comprising 12 refreshed pieces with a unique rounded chain-link motif, the Move Addiction collection includes clean-lined, open-form drop earrings; single ear climbers in diamond pavé; and a layered 18-karat yellow-gold necklace.

Parisian designer Lydia Courteille looked east for inspiration for Un Automne à Pekin (An Autumn in Peking), her new 30-piece collection. The designs are centered around richly detailed interpretations of plants and animals that symbolize wealth, luck, and prosperity in Chinese culture—among them tail-twisting fish, tiny frogs, and birds in mid-flight. The collection will arrive stateside in winter—possibly in time for the holiday season.

The new Flying Flowers collection demonstrates Anna Sheffield’s bold new experimentation with brightly colored stones and vintage melee (tiny diamonds). The New Mexico–born, New York–based designer toyed with a plethora of semi-precious gems for the new butterfly-inspired line—from rubies to Mexican fire opals. “I’ve always loved the process of discovery when it comes to semi-precious gemstones,” says Sheffield. “With Flying Flowers there was an opportunity to bring in so many new colors and textures, since they reference wings of the butterfly. Many of the gemstones were custom-cut for the pieces I designed, so I was able to incorporate gems like tsavorite, tanzanite, iolite, rose-cut sapphire, and ruby.” Sheffield’s resulting creations are vibrant and intricate; dynamic rings and asymmetrical earrings appear to move even when they’re still and showcase unusual gray diamonds, green amethyst, and pearls.