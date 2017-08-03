Carved, Plated, and Covered in Diamonds?

Leading designers are forging colorful statement rings in unexpectedly bold shapes that lend an air of fashionable fun.

Carved-turquoise ring with diamonds, green enamel, gold, and platinum, $24,200, and jade-bead ring with coral and diamonds set in gold and platinum, $32,500 (davidwebb.com).

Morganite ring surrounded by Sixties-style graphic lavender and blue enamel in a rose-gold setting, $9,720, and peridot ring in gold with diamonds, $8,480 (mattioligioielli.it).

Carved ruby-in-zoisite ring set in gold, $26,000 (titopedrini.com).

