5 Brazilian Jewelry Designers You Need to Know

As these five designers can attest, Brazilian jewelry isn’t easily defined. Over the past few decades, the vibrant city of Sāo Paulo has brought forth an astonishing crop of imaginative artisans who craft colorful, elegant, wonderfully unusual pieces. Here, we spotlight five Brazilian designers making jewelry that turns heads and wins hearts.

Hueb

Founded by Brazilian-born Fádua Hueb in the 1980s, the Hueb brand now has boutiques all over the world—including flagship on Madison Avenue and a shop in Sāo Paulo. Hueb specializes in exquisite, intricate designs, like this 18-karat yellow and white gold ring from the Plissé collection, modeled after the delicate pleats in fabric ($5,370). (hueb.com)

Silvia Furmanovich

Furmanovich, who opened her first jewelry atelier two decades ago, gracefully imbues the vibrant spirit of her native São Paulo into each of her creations—many of which utilize unexpected materials, including seashells, feathers, and sustainably harvested Brazilian woods. This pair of earrings depicts an outstretched butterfly in 18-karat gold, rutilated quartz, and wood marquetry (price upon request, available at Bergdorf Goodman). (silviafurmanovich.com)

Fernando Jorge

Fernando Jorge’s designs mirror some of Brazil’s most captivating naturalistic elements—from the sensual, oceanic curves in his debut Fluid collection to the budding tropical flowers in his newly expanded Bloom series. Many of Jorge’s works utilize colorful gems like emerald, lemon quartz, and fire opal—the design shown here is a pair of emerald Cross earrings from his Fluid line. In a departure from his signature creations, the 37-year-old artist will unveil an all-new diamond-centric line this summer. (fernandojorge.co.uk)

H. Stern

Hans Stern, founder of H. Stern, helped his son Roberto develop an eye for Brazil’s standout gems. Roberto, now the brand’s CEO, skillfully seeks out the country’s most coveted stones—think paraíba tourmaline, alexandrite, and imperial topaz. H. Stern now produces an exquisite array of designs that meld contemporary chic with bohemian flair. The gleaming 18-karat yellow gold Natur earrings shown here convey the marriage of modern and earthy ($11,800). (hstern.net)

Yael Sonia

Yael Sonia, a Boston-born, Parsons School of Design-trained jeweler, spent part of her childhood in Brazil and now divides her time between São Paulo and New York. Sonia, who has been in business for nearly 20 years, maintains a signature aesthetic that is clean-lined—but with a twist. Nearly all of Sonia’s jewelry incorporates some form of entrancing movement. Shown here is her Half-Round Brilliant Solo Ring in 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds from her Perpetual Motion collection (price upon request); its imperial topaz bead moves along with the wearer. (yaelsonia.com)