Stunning Art Jewelry by Picasso and Calder Go to Dubai

A new exhibition at Custot Gallery in Dubai called Art and Jewelry will highlight more than 80 pieces of jewelry by European and North American artists like Pablo Picasso, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Anish Kapoor as well as major artists from South America and the Middle East, including Argentina’s Pablo Reinoso, Iran’s Monir Shahroudy, and Lebanon’s Nadim Karam. Every design is available for purchase.

Some additional works by the artists will also be on view, helping to provide some aesthetic context to each piece. “With the artists’ paintings, sculptures, and works on paper presented in dialogue with their jewelry pieces, the exhibition highlights how accents of the artworks can be found in the jewelry,” says Stéphane Custot, who opened the 600-square-foot gallery in Dubai’s hip Alserkal Avenue quarter back in 2016. Though the space is built to house large-scale works and full-size contemporary art, this selection of jewelry is as commanding as a towering sculpture.

“These art jewelry pieces are designed to be worn,” notes Custot. “Most were made for the artist’s loved ones and were not meant to be just for display.” Among the exhibit’s highlights are a radiant brass necklace by American artist Alexander Calder (whose creations are highly coveted among art jewelry collectors), a twisted steel ring by French sculptor Bernar Venet, and a sleek gem pendant by British sculptor Anish Kapoor. “Anish Kapoor’s jewels play with the ideas of depth and perception,” says Custot. “The effects of illusion in his pieces are as powerful as in his larger works.”

Must-sees also include a rare gold pendant necklace made by Picasso in the 1960s in collaboration with Francois Hugo—a gifted craftsman and great-grandson of French writer Victor Hugo.

“Art jewelry stems from a creative approach to create miniature works of art that can be worn. In the Middle East, there is a real appreciation for jewelry. Until now, artists’ jewelry collectors have mainly been from Europe and the U.S.,” says Custot. “Talking to collectors in Dubai, we have seen a rising interest towards art jewelry within the region, which is what spurred us on to present this exhibition.”

Custot Gallery’s Art and Jewelry exhibition will run from March 19 through June 2.