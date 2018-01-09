Best and Brightest: High Jewelry You Need to See in January

“It’s the theatrical aspect of jewelry that fascinates me,” Coco Chanel once said—and, of course, we would have to agree. The beauty and drama of an extraordinary, over-the-top design is captivating and provides a kind of shimmering oasis for the spirit. Here, we turn the spotlight on four one-of-a-kind jewels we’re admiring this month.

Martin Katz

Martin Katz’s designs are made to grab the spotlight. The Beverly Hills–based designer’s latest creations are no exception. Each design highlights showstopping colored gems—yellow diamonds and Paraiba tourmaline—in contemporary settings with exquisite details.

Sunny and radiant, the yellow diamonds in these drop earrings are set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold and microset with 40 white diamonds and 62 yellow diamonds, which add extra sparkle ($195,000).

Want to be totally transported? Gaze into the hypnotizing aqua-blue hue of this ring’s 11-carat, pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline from Mozambique. The rare gem is set in 18-karat white gold and accented with 47 round white diamonds ($425,000).

Harry Winston

Inspired by the Winston Legacy, a 101.73-carat, pear-shaped diamond—a flawless, colorless gem unearthed from Botswana’s Jwaneng Mine and acquired by Harry Winston in 2013—this necklace is part of a 22-piece collection that centers on D-color, internally flawless diamonds.

While this particular piece’s total weight is a dazzling 45.84 carats, its crowning glory is a 16.16-carat, pear-shaped diamond drop set in platinum and diamonds on a gracefully scalloped neckline, bringing a soft, lacy quality to the design.

Van Cleef & Arpels

With its Liane designs, Parisian jewelry house Van Cleef & Arpels calls back to its woven gold Cordes motif, which it first debuted in 1946. These long lariat necklaces meld braided gold with clasps and tassel heads made of colorful gems like aquamarine and malachite.

The piece on the right has an amethyst and diamond clasp, which can be slid up or down the twisting gold chain to adjust its fit.