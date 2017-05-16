Chopard Debuts Dazzling New Jewelry at Cannes Film Festival

This week, in celebration of the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th anniversary, Chopard will unveil its Red Carpet Collection at the event. The new collection underscores Chopard’s standing as a go-to for show-stopping red carpet jewelry. Caroline Scheufele, the Swiss jewelry house’s co-president and creative director, lent her hand to the new 70-piece assemblage, which centers on colorful, dramatic pieces like chandelier earrings and bold statement bracelets—both consistent red-carpet crowd-pleasers. Mesmerizing spirals, floral motifs, and intricate paisley patterns are articulated throughout the collection, and most pieces boast a captivating array of gems—from black opals and multi-colored sapphires to emeralds, diamonds, deep crimson rubellites, and vibrant amethysts.

While in Cannes, Chopard will also reveal its new jewelry collaboration with Rihanna, which drew inspiration from the natural beauty of the singer’s native Barbados and the vibrant colors of Carnival. (chopard.com)