Colorful, Modern Jewelry Made Using Ancient Techniques

One of Jaipur’s last families trained in the art of meenakari—an originally Persian enameling technique that the Mughals brought to India in the 16th century—engraves and paints jewelry by designer Alice Cicolini (www.alice​cicolini.com). Cicolini gained a deep appreciation for the art while living in India for 5 years and serving as the director of arts and culture for the British Council. She returned to London to launch her eponymous jewelry collection in 2009 and infused it with a European sensibility that comes through in sleek stone cuts and subtler colors. Her latest line blends geometric art deco shapes with florals and swirls, and showcases gemstones, as illustrated in the pieces shown here (clockwise from top): a chrysoprase ring, $6,750, an emerald ring, $7,900 (at Dover Street Market New York, 646.837.7750), and another emerald ring, $6,705 (at twist​online​.com). These works are from Cicolini’s Silk Route and Jodhpur collections.