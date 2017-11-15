A New Jewelry Designer on the Fast Track

Former interior designer Doryn Wallach has turned her attention to another passion: jewelry. She’s creating stylish pieces imbued with references to architecture, the Art Deco style, and elements from the interior-design world. The result is distinctive pieces with a sense of history. Wallach’s agate pendants framed in gold, for example, were inspired by the marble slabs she used in interior-design projects, and a geometric gold cuff echoes the shape of an Art Deco fireplace screen.

“This is my interpretation of modern Art Deco,” says Wallach, whose gold-and-diamond jewelry ($800 to more than $50,000) is made in New York City workshops. Like many designers, Wallach began her jewelry business creating a piece for herself. It was a diamond ring that drew inspiration from the Chrysler Building’s striking Art Deco architecture. The building’s rounded shapes were repeated in a matte gold ring appointed with diamond accents, and it’s now a signature style in her collection. “When many people stopped me to ask who designed my ring, I realized I could make my passion into a career,” she said. After studying at the Gemological Institute of America, she launched her business.

Wallach’s attention to detail is what makes each piece of jewelry a modern heirloom. She seeks out old diamonds that have a softer sparkle and spends days selecting specific pieces of agate that exhibit artistic striations for her pendants and rings. Over the years, she has assembled a significant collection of Art Deco jewelry and often converts pieces into pendants for her collection. The jewelry appears modern, but the Art Deco influence is evident and gives her designs a lasting quality. That, she says, is what appeals to women who want original yet timeless jewelry.