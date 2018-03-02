Diamond Expert Talks Top Jewelry Trends for the Oscars

The week leading up to the 90th annual Academy Awards is one of the busiest for the City of Angels—jewelry houses are calling in designs from around the globe and arranging high-security hand-offs to stylists, who will then dress attendees in a variety of dramatic, spotlight-grabbing gems.

We asked Kirsten Trustey, resident diamond expert from red-carpet mainstay Forevermark—the De Beers Group brand known for its strict sourcing policies hosted a chic viewing of more than 500 diamond jewelry pieces at a private residence in Beverly Hills this past week—to give us the inside scoop on what to look for on stylish guests this Sunday.

What jewelry trends are you seeing this awards season?

So far this awards season, both statement earrings and necklaces have been incredibly popular on the red carpet. Diamonds are always the most popular choice for award season, and especially so this year at the Golden Globes with the all-black dress code. White diamonds paired with a black gown remain one of the most classic and enduring red-carpet staples.

What are some memorable looks that come to mind?

Allison Williams wore a one-of-a-kind Forevermark diamond bib necklace at the Golden Globes—a dramatic complement to her black gown. Striking earrings either in the form of long, sweeping chandeliers or more edgy modern ear cuffs and climbers, like the ones that Kate Hudson wore to the SAG Awards, have also been incredibly popular.

Do you have a favorite design that we should look for on the red carpet this Sunday?

We have quite a few incredible pieces set aside as selections for Oscars night, but often we really will not know what will be worn until we see the celebrities step foot on the red carpet, so it is always exciting to watch.

I have my fingers crossed for several stunning pieces that were specially made for this 2018 award season, including some Forevermark Black Label diamond chandelier earrings with 32.78 carats of oval, square, and cushion-shaped Forevermark Black Label Collection diamonds; a Black Label Diamond five-row bracelet with 61.72 carats of Forevermark Black Label square diamonds; and a diamond ring by Zameer Kassam—it features a 10.03-carat radiant Forevermark Exceptional diamond surrounded by pavé-set black diamonds. Zameer designed this piece specifically for the Oscars.

Any intense awards-season memories?

One very memorable moment was at the 2016 Golden Globes when Kate Hudson wore a pair of 20-carat round brilliant Forevermark diamond drop earrings set in platinum valued at about $1.3 million—she paired [it] with a shimmering rose-colored gown. She didn’t seem to want to take the diamonds off! The next morning, she posted a photo to Instagram drinking her coffee while wearing them and then paired them with jeans and a flannel shirt while running errands.