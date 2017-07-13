// RR One

Four Fresh Pearl Designs to Add to Your Summer Collection

The country-club classic is new again with these edgy, fashion-forward designs.

By on July 13, 2017
Nikos Koulis and Lugano Diamond pieces of jewelry

Nikos Kouli

Detailed geometric patterns are defined in gray pearls and diamonds in Nikos Koulis’s striking lariat necklace. Small gray pearls are juxtaposed with these large, gleaming hoop earrings in 18-karat gold and diamonds. Prices upon request, available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Lugano Diamonds

Exotic and colorful, Lugano’s pearls exude charm. These gray examples are set in contrasting blue-titanium earrings outlined in tiny diamonds, and the rare pink conch-pearl earrings are surrounded by smaller orangey-red conch pearls and diamonds. Prices upon request.

