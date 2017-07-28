// RR One

Gemfields Debuts Cool New Collection of Charms

The new charm collection from Gemfields and Muse Showroom lets clients create unique combos.

By on July 28, 2017
colored charms on necklaces

Gemfields, an international gem-mining firm, has joined forces with New York’s Muse Showroom to create a 75-piece collection of charms made with ethically sourced Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies. Gemfields’ stones are among the industry’s most respected and coveted—the London-based company has pioneered modern ethical mining practices throughout the globe and is currently cultivating resources in Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka.

This limited-edition collection of fun, of-the-moment charms will debut on Moda Operandi this weekend. Pieces start at $500 and can be strung solo or alongside other designs on gold and silver chains. Clients can mix and match the charms to create a totally unique look or purchase a complete medley curated by the Muse team.

Seventeen top-tier jewelry designers from around the globe—each of whom offers their work through Muse West Village boutique—have contributed distinctive creations to this collection. A few highlights include Californian Tara Hirshberg’s colorful mini surfboards, Greek designer Elena Votsi’s 18-karat gold maps of the Earth, Silvia Furmanovich’s carved enamel scarabs, and Michelle Fantaci’s radiant ruby hearts. Bejeweled initials, a renewing crescent moon, and bad-energy-repelling evil eyes are also among the chic talismans. The designs will be available on Moda Operandi through September.

