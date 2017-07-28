Gemfields Debuts Cool New Collection of Charms

Gemfields, an international gem-mining firm, has joined forces with New York’s Muse Showroom to create a 75-piece collection of charms made with ethically sourced Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies. Gemfields’ stones are among the industry’s most respected and coveted—the London-based company has pioneered modern ethical mining practices throughout the globe and is currently cultivating resources in Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka.

This limited-edition collection of fun, of-the-moment charms will debut on Moda Operandi this weekend. Pieces start at $500 and can be strung solo or alongside other designs on gold and silver chains. Clients can mix and match the charms to create a totally unique look or purchase a complete medley curated by the Muse team.

Seventeen top-tier jewelry designers from around the globe—each of whom offers their work through Muse West Village boutique—have contributed distinctive creations to this collection. A few highlights include Californian Tara Hirshberg’s colorful mini surfboards, Greek designer Elena Votsi’s 18-karat gold maps of the Earth, Silvia Furmanovich’s carved enamel scarabs, and Michelle Fantaci’s radiant ruby hearts. Bejeweled initials, a renewing crescent moon, and bad-energy-repelling evil eyes are also among the chic talismans. The designs will be available on Moda Operandi through September.