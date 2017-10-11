Sleek New Gold Jewelry from H. Stern

Brazilian jewelry house H. Stern has debuted 12 all-new designs for its Signature HS collection, and each piece is inspired by the brand’s “HS” letter logo. “HS, our signature, is integrated with subtlety and minimalism within the jewelry designs,” says creative director Roberto Stern, son of founder Hans Stern, who established the brand in 1945. “The strength of the rigid ‘H’ contrasts with the sensuality of the ‘S’ curves. There is a fluidity throughout the collection. Sometimes you need to point it out for people to even notice the allusions to H. Stern’s logo.”



Indeed, while each polished 18-karat yellow-gold piece in the collection has a distinct look, there is a common thread of entrancing, sinewy movement, accented with delicate lines of white diamonds. These contemporary pieces join H. Stern’s varied repertoire of designs, many of which spotlight vibrant-colored gemstones and draw inspiration from striking celestial and organic shapes—think shooting stars, ocean whirlpools, and curving leaves from an ancient Greek crown.

Like many of the brand’s works, the latest additions are striking yet wearable. “This collection is both for special occasions and for every day,” says Roberto. “These jewelry pieces could be perfect with jeans and a T-shirt, playing with a high-low style. For special occasions, their elegance enhances any festive look.”

Prices for the new designs range from $2,200 for a ring to $51,700 for the stunningly articulated silk-finish gold necklace.