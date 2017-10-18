New Punk-Inspired Jewels from Hermès Arrive in Beverly Hills

Thirty-five designs from the Hermès Chain d’Anchre Punk jewelry collection will be on view at the French fashion house’s Beverly Hills store from now until October 28. The limited-time exhibition spotlights new punk-inspired pieces conceived by creative director Pierre Hardy, drawing design inspiration from the original maritime-inspired Chaine d’Anchre choker necklace (first unveiled in 1938) and fusing it with details pulled from the 1970s punk movement.

The collection of necklaces, bracelets, rings, cuffs, earrings, and brooches range from $650 to $10,200 and come in gold, rose gold, and silver. Look closely—each piece incorporates a subtly edgy, elongated safety pin. A traditionally functional item, it was reinterpreted during London’s punk movement to represent anti-establishment sentiments and the rejection of conventional social norms.

Among the collection’s standout pieces are a thick silver cuff bracelet pieced through its side with a curving safety pin, a sinewy sautoir with silver and gold links, and a rose-gold-and-diamond bracelet that melds the original chaine d’anchre motif with a single gracefully elongated pin.

The exhibition will travel to Houston in November.