Look Inside Louis Vuitton’s Fabulous New Vendôme Flagship

Louis Vuitton celebrates its new Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme with three new sets of high jewelry.

By on October 14, 2017
Place Vendôme boutique

Louis Vuitton has marked the opening of its glittering new flagship store on Paris’ Place Vendôme with the unveiling of three new high jewelry sets, each of which showcase the heritage house’s talent for spotting exceptional gemstones.

A 6.29-carat emerald extracted from the Muzo mines in Colombia takes a starring role in one necklace. The grass-green, inclusion-free stone is presented among the clean, graphic lines of white diamonds that riff on Louis Vuitton’s monogram flower and V motifs.

In another, the star is an enormous 20.08-carat spinel—a favorite Louis Vuitton gem that was once prized by the Mughals, together with the ruby, above all others.

A 6.29-carat emerald from Colombia’s Muzo mine, part of the brand’s Conquêtes collection  Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The new jewels are the latest in the Conquêtes collection, which the Maison first debuted during Paris Couture Week in July.

And that’s not all. Clients are invited to take a private elevator straight up to the eaves of the Peter Marino–designed building to the house’s new high jewelry workshops. There, overlooking the Place Vendôme—which has long been the world center of haute joailleriethey will find Louis Vuitton’s craftspeople hard at work, painstakingly creating their one-of-a-kind orders entirely by hand.

Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Top floor of the new Place Vendôme boutique  Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Spread over five floors, the Maison takes the visitor on a voyage throughout Louis Vuitton’s métiers—from the luxurious trunks for which Louis Vuitton first made his name in the late 19th century and the fourth-floor Atelier Rare and Exceptionnel, where clients and celebrities can have their gowns fitted and adjusted by in-house artisans, to the fifth-floor space paying homage to the house’s past and the craftsmanship and expertise that will ensure its future.

Jewels on the ground floor of the new Place Vendôme boutique  Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Place Vendôme boutique

Women’s clothing and shoes on the ground floor of the new store, portrait of a young Louis Vuitton by Yan Pei-Ming  Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

