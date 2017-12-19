Pink Diamonds are the Perfect (Last-Minute) Holiday Gift

The holiday countdown is on! But fear not: These pink diamond designs are a surefire way to stun the discerning jewelry-lover on your list. All five creations are the work of Lugano Diamonds, a Newport Beach-based company helmed by jeweler Moti Ferder—the CEO and design director is world-renowned for his ability to source and design around exceptionally rare gems, from multicolored Australian opals and vibrant Paraiba Tourmaline to radiant pink, blue, and yellow diamonds.

Each of the five designs shown here focuses on pink diamonds—one of the rarest diamonds on earth. Every pink gem, each sourced from Africa, is arranged in a one-of-a-kind, classically-informed, modern setting.

“The Pink Diamond Peekaboo Ring was the most challenging to create as it had to be just right with all the right angles and elements,” says Ferder, referring to the ring made with a 5.01-carat flat rose cut diamond that sits atop several white and pink pavé diamonds that glimmer with every movement—it’s a truly eye-catching creation.

The remaining four designs each boast their own distinct wonderments. In the Pink Diamond City ring, a 5.7-carat pink diamond is surrounded by a little more than a carat of round pink diamonds; the Flawless Pink Diamond ring couples a 1.52-carat pink diamond with more than four carats of pink and white diamonds; a pair of bold Pink Diamond Ball statement earrings glitter with nearly 13 carats of round pink diamonds; and Lugano’s Yellow and Pink Diamond huggie earrings spotlight two fancy yellow diamonds with fancy pink diamonds and dazzling round white diamonds (price for each are available upon request).

When it comes to choosing the right design for your gift recipient, Ferder does not offer advice, but rather makes assurances. “One can never go wrong with pink diamonds,” he says. “Each piece is guaranteed to delight!”