Margaret Jewels Brings its Storied Creations to the States

Jewelry is historically rooted in symbolism, as an emblem of power, love, or protection—and it’s a tradition that guides the creative collections from Margaret Jewels. “Our jewelry tells stories,” says cofounder Oriana Melamed Sabrier, who wears gold bangles on her wrists inscribed in diamonds—one with her mother’s name, and another with lyrics from two of her favorite French songs by France Gall, “viens je t’emmène” and “si maman si.”

Sabrier started the Geneva-based jewelry salon 10 years ago along with her childhood friend Candice Ophir, who previously worked in the tech world and served as editorial director of magazine Sur La Terre. Collaborating with clients in their salon or at their annual February exhibition at the Gstaad Palace Hotel, the partners create stylish lockets and pendants (starting at $18,000) that bear sentimental poems, names, and children’s photos. They also craft vintage-inspired pieces that appear as family heirlooms. “There is a duality to our jewelry,” says Sabrier, who formerly worked in Cartier’s high-jewelry department. “It appears contemporary, but it echoes the past because we use old-world jewelry-making techniques.”

Margaret’s timeless style is exemplified in a series of diamond tiara rings—each modeled after historical royal tiaras—and finely detailed designs like the pink spinel bow necklace, red spinel ear clips, and morganite and aquamarine earrings . The brand made its U.S. debut last November, when Christie’s New York staged a selling exhibit in Manhattan and Gstaad featuring 85 pieces of its jewelry. At the time, Christie’s Francois Curiel, chairman of Christie’s in Europe and Asia, described Margaret as “a well-kept secret.” Now the secret—and story—is out.