6 Cool Men’s Jewels to Delight Dad This Father’s Day

Need some Father’s Day gift inspiration? These six unique accessories—from cool Tacori cufflinks to Todd Reed’s signature rough-cut diamond rings—perfectly pair ruggedness with refinement.

1884 Collection

Want a truly one-of-kind gift for dad? This 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver link bracelet ($4,500) is set with three antique bronze coins that date back to around AD 360, the tail end of the reign of Roman emperor Constantius II.

Alex Soldier

Sculptural and bold, Alex Soldier’s limited-edition Hidden Realms ring ($3,900) is an arresting work of art. Its squared-edge 18-karat rose band is inlaid with two curving strips of black diamonds, and topped on one side with a roughly-textured white gold frame that encircles a single white diamond.

John Hardy

John Hardy’s jewelry is known for its distinct organic elegance. The Bali-based brand’s designs for men balance masculinity and sophistication, as shown in this textured silver and bronze chain-motif signet ring with diamonds ($2,200).

Todd Reed

Is dad an earthy guy who still likes shine? Todd Reed’s ruggedly refined sterling silver ring ($13,925) is topped with a 4-carat raw diamond, a perfectly edgy stone that that will endure every family adventure (and misadventure).

Tacori

Plain gold cufflinks are old news. Tacori’s eye-catching alternative sets a pair of deep crimson and brown-striped Tiger Iron stones within 18-karat yellow gold frames stamped with the brand’s official gem seal ($3,990).