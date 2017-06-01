6 Cool Men’s Jewels to Delight Dad This Father’s Day

Need some Father’s Day gift inspiration? These six unique accessories—from cool Tacori cufflinks to Todd Reed’s signature rough-cut diamond rings—perfectly pair ruggedness with refinement.
Want a truly one-of-kind gift for dad? This 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver link bracelet ($4,500) is set with three antique bronze coins that date back to around AD 360, the tail end of the reign of Roman emperor Constantius II.
Sculptural and bold, Alex Soldier’s limited-edition Hidden Realms ring ($3,900) is an arresting work of art. Its squared-edge 18-karat rose band is inlaid with two curving strips of black diamonds, and topped on one side with a roughly-textured white gold frame that encircles a single white diamond.
John Hardy’s jewelry is known for its distinct organic elegance. The Bali-based brand’s designs for men balance masculinity and sophistication, as shown in this textured silver and bronze chain-motif signet ring with diamonds ($2,200).
Is dad an earthy guy who still likes shine? Todd Reed’s ruggedly refined sterling silver ring ($13,925) is topped with a 4-carat raw diamond, a perfectly edgy stone that that will endure every family adventure (and misadventure).
Plain gold cufflinks are old news. Tacori’s eye-catching alternative sets a pair of deep crimson and brown-striped Tiger Iron stones within 18-karat yellow gold frames stamped with the brand’s official gem seal ($3,990).
